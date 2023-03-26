Altus Wealth Group LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.8% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after buying an additional 1,011,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,908,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,591,269,000 after acquiring an additional 286,186 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 9.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,682,956,000 after acquiring an additional 812,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,535,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,066,777,000 after purchasing an additional 86,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.3 %

Home Depot stock opened at $283.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

