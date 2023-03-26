JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stake Raised by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 4.7% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FAS Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 310.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 63,032 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,782.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 447,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,945,000 after buying an additional 424,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 29,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $53.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $62.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.27.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

