Lincoln Capital LLC Sells 2,931 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lincoln Capital LLC lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 29,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $136.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.01. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $53.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

