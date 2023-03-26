Scott Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $101.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.46. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.53. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

