Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $156.88 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $124.85 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.77.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPC. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.20.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

