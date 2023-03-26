DeDora Capital Inc. Acquires New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,894 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,433,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $649,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.33.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $206.01 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.63. The company has a market capitalization of $534.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,364.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,981 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

