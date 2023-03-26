DeDora Capital Inc. Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 120.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,559 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 2.7% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $5,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,384,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,510.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 279,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 261,683 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,283,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 245,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 167,627 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,768,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,598,000 after purchasing an additional 155,326 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

