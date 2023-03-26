DeDora Capital Inc. Buys 1,333 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,265 shares of company stock worth $6,806,775. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.10.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $97.95 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $125.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.79. The company has a market capitalization of $157.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

