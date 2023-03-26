DeDora Capital Inc. Sells 189 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

DeDora Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. DeDora Capital Inc. owned 0.07% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 58,451 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $70.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.88. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $79.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.41.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.