Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Lifted by Applied Capital LLC

Applied Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.36. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $47.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

