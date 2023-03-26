Trust Co. of Oklahoma Decreases Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.1% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,850,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,814,000 after buying an additional 999,342 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,088,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,489,000 after buying an additional 809,078 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 36,122.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 669,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,727,000 after buying an additional 667,905 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,878,000 after buying an additional 450,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $152.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.12. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $153.64. The firm has a market cap of $345.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $1.1887 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

Several analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

