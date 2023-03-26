Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Reduces Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the third quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 12,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $1,857,625.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,511.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.12.

ABBV stock opened at $158.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $278.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

