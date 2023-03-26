Calton & Associates Inc. Makes New $364,000 Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 65.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 82.7% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Ford Motor by 695.8% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $12.83. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark cut their price target on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.34.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

