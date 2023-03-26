Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases 681 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $158.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $278.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

