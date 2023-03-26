Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 1,983 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 68,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 9,832 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 7,786 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,527,855,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DZ Bank lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $80.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.04. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $99.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.