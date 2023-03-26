Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,601 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 203.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group accounts for approximately 0.2% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $71.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.85 and its 200 day moving average is $84.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

