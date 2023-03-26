Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases Shares of 15,892 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,231.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 52,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $62.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.71. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

