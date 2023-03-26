Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.28.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.6 %

BAC opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average is $33.87. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 243,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after buying an additional 21,616 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 48,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

