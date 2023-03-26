iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 570.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $48.35 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $54.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

