LVW Advisors LLC Has $674,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,524 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Insider Activity at Target

Target Price Performance

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT stock opened at $156.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.27 and a 200-day moving average of $160.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

