Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,179 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Intel were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,930 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.48.

Intel Trading Up 1.1 %

Intel stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average is $28.03. The company has a market cap of $121.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

