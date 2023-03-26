Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $171.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.62. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

