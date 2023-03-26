Fiduciary Alliance LLC Makes New Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2023

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 168,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,241,000. Mondelez International makes up 2.9% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Mondelez International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 78,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $69.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.96. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.10. The company has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.