Fiduciary Alliance LLC Makes New Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 168,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,241,000. Mondelez International makes up 2.9% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Mondelez International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 78,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $69.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.96. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.10. The company has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

