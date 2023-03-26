Marion Wealth Management Buys 366 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 236.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $429.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $488.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $430.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.29.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.08.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

