Marion Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,570 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 22,140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,072 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.60.

NYSE:UNP opened at $188.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

