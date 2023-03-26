Marion Wealth Management Cuts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Marion Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $124.15 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $198.98. The company has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

