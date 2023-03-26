J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.35 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 2.7% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.5 %

Pfizer stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.84. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $227.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

