Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.
Leap Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %
NASDAQ LPTX opened at $0.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67. Leap Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Leap Therapeutics Company Profile
Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.
