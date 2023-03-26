Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.

Leap Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ LPTX opened at $0.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67. Leap Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 137,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,106,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 633,666 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 18,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 925,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 534,400 shares in the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

