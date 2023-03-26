Lincoln Capital LLC Has $18.02 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lincoln Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 5.2% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.1 %

Starbucks stock opened at $98.34 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.35 and a 200-day moving average of $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.74.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

