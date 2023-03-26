General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.

General Electric Price Performance

General Electric stock opened at $91.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $94.94.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

