KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 16,606 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

KG&L Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,606 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 4,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 151,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 45,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $97.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $157.84 billion, a PE ratio of 111.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $125.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,775. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

