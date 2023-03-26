Aries Wealth Management Sells 240 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Aries Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $256.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.51 and a 200-day moving average of $239.82. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.94.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

