Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 183.5% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $86.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $125.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.74. The stock has a market cap of $230.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

