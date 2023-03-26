Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Oracle by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 85,636 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 19,652 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 116,724 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,541,000 after buying an additional 54,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.
Oracle Price Performance
Shares of ORCL opened at $88.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $237.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.91. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $91.22.
Oracle Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.24%.
Insider Activity at Oracle
In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.
Oracle Profile
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
