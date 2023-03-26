Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $104.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.45 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

