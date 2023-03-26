Prentice Wealth Management LLC Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,639 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 423.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,791,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,504,000 after buying an additional 1,449,232 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9,434.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 915,438 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,838,000 after buying an additional 817,581 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $179.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.86 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.67 and a 200-day moving average of $176.16.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.23.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

