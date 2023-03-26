Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,889 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $32.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average of $44.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $61.10.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stephens cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

