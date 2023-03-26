Calton & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,010,000 after buying an additional 1,414,959 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in CSX by 4.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,279,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,377,000 after acquiring an additional 847,913 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in CSX by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,264,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,878,000 after acquiring an additional 725,436 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,201,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $538,160,000 after purchasing an additional 668,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,160,000 after purchasing an additional 79,243 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX opened at $28.25 on Friday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average is $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.39.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

