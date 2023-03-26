Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 5,160 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,144,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,830 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252,701 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,041,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,172,000 after acquiring an additional 416,171 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after acquiring an additional 64,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,030,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,495,000 after acquiring an additional 153,177 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $36.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average of $44.01. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $53.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

