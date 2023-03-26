DeDora Capital Inc. Invests $300,000 in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 399.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 53.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 613.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 159.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 648,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,308,000 after acquiring an additional 398,855 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Xylem Trading Up 1.4 %
XYL stock opened at $98.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.57 and its 200 day moving average is $103.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
Xylem Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.35%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem
In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.
About Xylem
Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.
