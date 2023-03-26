DeDora Capital Inc. Has $366,000 Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,444 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 671.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $211.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.59. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $218.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FSLR shares. Argus raised their price objective on First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on First Solar from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on First Solar from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $196.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $157.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.83.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $205,062.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $205,062.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $272,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Read More

