DeDora Capital Inc. Has $477,000 Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

DeDora Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.2% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Prologis by 11.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in Prologis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 6.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Prologis by 28.2% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.85.

Prologis Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of PLD opened at $117.03 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a market cap of $108.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Articles

