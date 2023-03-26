Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 2,306 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,556 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on FedEx from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.68.

Shares of FDX opened at $217.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.71. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

