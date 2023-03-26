Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Raised by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.99.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $83.95 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.07 and its 200-day moving average is $88.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

