PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,106 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 265.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 0.2% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $188.16 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

Several analysts have commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.88.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

