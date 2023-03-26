Sterneck Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,810 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in FedEx by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 6,744 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,464 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,913,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 865 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $217.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.68.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

