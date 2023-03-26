Marion Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Newmont were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Newmont by 4,664.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,250,225.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,720 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NEM opened at $48.55 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.01.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -296.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.21.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

