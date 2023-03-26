Marion Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,011,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,805,000 after acquiring an additional 82,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,151,771,000 after acquiring an additional 31,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equinix by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,400,000 after acquiring an additional 630,477 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Equinix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Equinix by 5.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,094,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,168,000 after acquiring an additional 51,995 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total value of $327,377.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $779.28.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $681.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 88.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $707.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $654.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $776.35.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.60%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

