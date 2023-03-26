Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases Shares of 18,978 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.45 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

