Marion Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,496 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $2,221,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in EOG Resources by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 74,326 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $496,816,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in EOG Resources by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 6,393 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.45.

EOG opened at $105.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.56.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

